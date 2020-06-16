One and done. Kristen Doute’s publisher announced it has stopped promoting her book, He’s Making You Crazy, after Bravo fired her from Vanderpump Rules for racist actions.

“Chicago Review Press prides itself on publishing books that promote social justice and equality. We are a company that strives to be aware, pay attention, and make a positive contribution to the world around us, but we also know that there is always room to do better and learn more; we are working on it. Therefore, we will no longer promote He’s Making You Crazy, and we’ve canceled all remaining virtual or in-person events,” the company wrote in an Instagram comment on June 9, just one week after releasing the book. “Thank you for expressing your concerns.”

He’s Making You Crazy hit bookstores and digital retailers on June 2, detailing everything from Doute’s time on the reality show to her past relationships with Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy and Brian Carter.

“A lot of this book is very self-deprecating. … It’s called He’s Making You Crazy, but we’re not literally blaming men for everything that we do,” the Michigan native, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “We’re just saying … you need to take [ownership] in your actions that make women feel the way that you claim that we are.”

But seven days after the book’s publication — and the same day that Chicago Review Press cut ties with Doute — Bravo announced in a statement to Us, “Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Schroeder, 31, and Doute were let go after coming under fire for falsely reporting their former costar Faith Stowers to police in 2018, while Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 32, were fired for past racist tweets.

The Next Level Basic author, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark, lost several endorsement deals as a result of her behavior in addition to being dropped by her public relations agency. The company behind her and Doute’s Witches of WeHo wine, which they started with their castmate Katie Maloney, also stopped producing and selling the brand.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep said in a statement to Us on Friday, June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”