Kristen Doute knows people are always going to call her “crazy” — but for the Vanderpump Rules star, it’s no longer an insult.

“A lot of this book is very self-deprecating. … It’s called He’s Making You Crazy, but we’re not literally blaming men for everything that we do,” Doute, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the book’s Tuesday, June 2, release. “We’re just saying … you need to take [ownership] in your actions that make women feel the way that you claim that we are. When we’re called crazy or psycho because we’re feeling emotional, or, you know, we’re feeling untrusting because of past relationships or that current relationship.”

Doute cowrote the book with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days author Michele Alexander. And while He’s Making You Crazy doesn’t name names, Bravo viewers will know when Doute is referring to exes Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brian Carter and more.

“[Keeping the names out] had nothing to do with, like, protecting the innocent. I don’t think anyone is innocent in this book,” Doute told Us. “But I thought truly that it would be so much grander for the reader to read if it was just left as a simple key or like a pseudonym as we use often because I want women to be reading the story and not about the who.”

Doute does want to make it clear, however, that the chapter about having an affair is indeed about her tryst with Jax Taylor. (Vanderpump Rules fans will recall Doute coming clean about sleeping with Taylor, 40, while he was trying to win back ex Stassi Schroeder. The T-shirt designer was dating Sandoval, 36, at the time.)

“I think the ‘I Lied’ chapter was probably the hardest one for me to write. … Everyone will know that that is about Jax,” Doute told Us. “I don’t say the names, but I just want everyone to know that did not happen with another person. I think it’s pretty apparent, so I’m not really giving anything away. But with that one it was difficult because I felt so much guilt about my mistake that I didn’t feel that I really deserved any sort of platform to speak my mind about it or say my piece. But at the end of the day, this is my book and this is my voice and with my self-love, I had to say, ‘You know what, I’m not blaming him for this, I’m actually taking the heat for it.’ … It’s not to take the blame off of myself, but it’s just to explain where my brain was at in that moment.”

She added that she gave Taylor’s now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, a heads up. She also let Sandoval’s current girlfriend, Ariana Madix, peak at the pages.

“I didn’t ask permission from anyone because essentially they’re my stories and I gave myself that right to write how I felt,” Doute explained. “But I did reach out to both Brittany and Ariana and just kind of gave them a heads up that there were going to be some things about, you know, Brittany’s husband and Ariana, her long term boyfriend. … I even let Ariana read a little bit of it in regarding the chapter that’s about Tom and Ariana. They were both like, you know, ‘Do you girl.’”

