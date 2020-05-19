Kristen Doute spills a ton of her sleuthing secrets in her new book, He’s Making You Crazy, but the Vanderpump Rules star isn’t worried about scaring new boyfriend Alex Menache away.

“I don’t want a boyfriend that I have to do that to anymore,” Doute, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively about her tips for catching your man in a lie.

Us broke the news last month that the James Mae CEO has a new man in her life.

“He and I started hanging out toward the end of [writing] the book. So he is actually in a few of the chapters,” Doute told Us. “He is very, very aware of every single thing in this book and I thought that was really important going into this relationship because I hold this relationship so sacred. I really took my time with Alex and I really had to just lay it all out there and say this is who I am. This is what I’ve been through. You have a choice to make and either way it’s cool.”

Doute added that it’s “refreshing” for Menache to already know the details of her past relationships, which are detailed in the book.

“Hopefully we get a season 9 an, you know, if he’s my boyfriend, he’ll be a part of the show because it’s a part of my life and I don’t want there to be any surprises,” she told Us. “I don’t want him to be caught off guard by anything anyone might say. So he knows every last detail.”

While fans have watched Doute try to maintain a friendship with ex Brian Carter during season 8 of the Bravo series, she told Us that their relationship has been strained since they both moved on.

“It’s difficult. I mean, we definitely are cordial. We’re friendly,” she said. “[We’re] coparenting with my dogs. There’s a chapter about that [in the book]. But we’re cordial and friendly enough.”

Doute noted that she told Carter about Menache before she made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.

“He’s known about Alex and I since before I went public with it. And that definitely created a strain,” she admitted. “But I know he’s dating as well now. And I think [hearing that] was as hard as it was for me to just come out and tell him, like, I am dating someone else. And I didn’t want to hurt his feelings. But I had to keep on my self-love journey and live my truth and live the life that I want to live regardless of how it made someone else feel. So I handled it a bit with kid gloves. We don’t talk very often. And I think that’s the healthiest thing for both of us right now. But maybe one day.”

He’s Making You Crazy hits stores June 2, but is available for preorder now.