Taking the next step? Kristen Doute took her budding romance with Alex Menache to Instagram on Friday, May 15.

“Pretty fly for tie dye. ✌🏽💙,” the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star wrote alongside a selfie with Menache walking behind her in Los Angeles.

Scheana Shay was quick to celebrate Doute making her relationship Instagram official.

“This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all the happiness in the world my love,” Shay, 35, commented. “You have such a big heart and always give and put others first! It’s YOUR turn to be happy!!!!! @menache2society ❤️❤️❤️ all the feels.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Doute was seeing Menache. The twosome have been getting to know each other as he splits his time between her home and his amid the coronavirus pandemic. The He’s Making You Crazy author referred to Menache as her “quarantine babe” on a podcast earlier this month.

“[He is] someone that I had been friends with and it was kind of like a drunken night and I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve been friends and you’re hot. We should probably make out.’ And so we did and we just kind of started hanging out because we were both single,” she told Lindsey Metselaar on the “We Met at Acme” podcast, noting that she doesn’t see the need to “rush into anything.”

According to an insider, however, Menache hopes to settle down in the near future.

“Alex likes girls with a sense of humor. He’s hilarious,” the source told Us. “He wants to get married and have kids soon. He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife.”

Last month, Doute’s costars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark told Us that they approve of the James Mae CEO’s new man.

“He’s really nice, actually. He’s so normal. [He’s] good for Kristen,” the 31-year-old Next Level Basic author told Us.

Clark, 40, added that they are “good together.”

“I like him,” he said. “He’s a great guy. Really nice guy.”