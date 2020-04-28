Five stars! Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, approve of Kristen Doute’s new beau, Alex Menache.

“I like him,” Clark, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, April 27. “He’s a great guy. Really nice guy.”

Schroeder, 31, seconded her love’s impression of Menache, saying, “He’s really nice, actually. He’s so normal. [He’s] good for Kristen.”

The lovebirds have only met the Vanderpump Rules’ star’s new flame a few times, but Clark admitted that he hopes the two last, because “they’re good together.”

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host and Clark recalled meeting Menache for the first time in January, but at the time they weren’t told that he was someone Doute was dating. Instead, the T-shirt designer’s ex-boyfriend Brian Carter was in attendance, which was “confusing” to the pair.

The Italy native admitted that he likes Menache and that both he and Schroeder are happy to see her ex being left in the past.

“I think that she just needs someone who’s a good influence on her to treat her well and calm her down,” the New Orleans native told Us.

Clark added: “He was kind of like an emotional leech — and that can set people off and make him go manic.”

Schroeder and Doute, 36, are currently on the outs due to drama surrounding her past relationship and what the reality star told her friends off-camera versus what she said about it on screen.

The Basically Stassi alum revealed that at times she was forced to be friendly to Carter, and that Doute would say, “You better be nice to him,” after she had called Schroeder at 3 a.m. “sobbing” and “telling you the worst things in the world” about the guy.

“Then on-camera, [she would] just make it sound like I’m a f–ing dick for bringing it up,” Schroeder explained. “Our job is to be real, is to be honest. This is not fair.”

On Friday, April 25, the Next Level Basic author revealed that her feud with Doute, which also involves their Pump Rules costar and Witches of WEHO wine partner Katie Maloney, wasn’t over that fact that she was in a “s—tty relationship.”

She told her podcast listeners that it was because she was “mad that [Doute was] making [the two women] look like bad friends.”

Us broke the news on Friday, April 24, that the He’s Making You Crazy author is dating Menache. In January, Us confirmed that she was no longer with Carter.

“He’s always going to be one of my best friends in my mind,” Doute told Us at the time of her ex. “I love him, I care about him, we have dogs together. But we tried to make it work and it’s not working, so it needs to be done.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.