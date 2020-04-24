Carter who? Kristen Doute is dating a man named Alex Menache, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The 36-year-old Vanderpump Rules star first confirmed that she was seeing someone in March.

“The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” Doute told Andy Cohen via Instagram Live on March 15.

Us can confirm that after Menache returned to the United States, he started splitting his time between his and Doute’s home. The James Mae CEO referred to him as her “mystery man” during an appearance on costar Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast earlier this month.

“We’re having a really great time and he’s kind of back and forth between his house and mine — and that’s fine because we’re not socially interacting with anyone else,” Doute said on April 14. “He’s a really nice guy that our whole friend group knows.”

The former SURver added she’s trying to find a balance between maintaining her private and public life.

“I kind of got to a point of trying to find a happy medium where I can still just live my life,” Doute told Shay. “I suddenly was catching myself pretending that I was home alone and doing all of these things where he was like, sitting right there, and it just started feeling not natural, and not me just living my life.”

The T-shirt designer’s on-again, off-again relationship with Brian Carter has been a main topic on season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently airing. She confirmed to Us in January that the pair, who fans first met during season 4, were over for good.

“He’s always going to be one of my best friends in my mind,” she said in January. “I love him, I care about him, we have dogs together. But we tried to make it work and it’s not working, so it needs to be done.”

The He’s Making You Crazy author was spending time with Menache at the time.

“I did just start talking to someone. I don’t have a boyfriend,” Doute told Us in January. “That’s the scary part of dating — at one point are you just having fun and sleeping together and then you’re going out on dates and then you’re sleeping together on the reg. And then you’re only kind of dating each other, but you don’t want to. So at one point do you just go, ‘Oh s—t.’”

In March 2018, Katie Maloney posted a group photo that included Doute, Menache and Carter.