Bravo viewers may see the tough side of Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules, but her fiancé, Randall Emmett, revealed she’s got a soft spot for his daughters, London and Rylee.

“I said it the other day, almost with tears in my eyes … I said, ‘I’m so blessed,’” the Midnight in the Switchgrass director told Us Weekly exclusively. “A lot of mixed families, friends of mine that I know, struggle big time with maybe the stepdad or the stepmom or whatever it may be. The divorce in general or anything. But, we’re very blessed. My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own. I’m so lucky. I take it for granted some days, because I’ll be at the office now working and I’ll say, ‘Oh s—t, I got to get home.’ And she’s like, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and after we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’ I just got lucky.”

Emmett, 49, shares London, 10, and Rylee, 6, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. The producer proposed to Kent, 29, in 2018.

“Being a stepmom, I always tell her, it is as hard as it gets. It is not easy. And she, at her age, just stepped up,” Emmett told Us. “And [Lala] has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

While Kent’s relationship with Childers, 31, wasn’t always smooth sailing, Emmett told Us that he is coparenting with his ex amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The kids go back and forth to the household. I go to the office daily, but I’m tested for COVID every week. And in the office, we’re social distanced,” he explained. “And when they go to their mom’s house, it’s the same group of people on her side, same group of people on our side. We have a schedule that we follow where we’re 50/50.”

The twosome are also looking forward to expanding their family — and soon.

“Lala is ready. That’s all I’m going to say. The thing was … she had a plan and I think COVID definitely changed how we look at life,” Emmett said. “But COVID hit and it was like, no, your plans is not happening that way. And I think that, because our wedding is contingent on a lot of factors, safety obviously first, I think that the baby plans … she’s moved them up a little bit.”

He added: “She’s not pregnant, but we’re definitely open-minded to whenever that day comes.”

Emmett and Kent were set to wed on April 18, but were forced to cancel their nuptials amid the pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking,” the filmmaker admitted to Us, noting Kent called him on the set of his upcoming film to break the news. “And then I couldn’t get it together to go back to work. And she’s like, ‘Listen to me, pull it together, get your ass back to work, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, it’s not the end of the world. I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this.’ It was just one of these moments where you’re like, ‘I got the best partner in the world.’”

For more on the couple’s new wedding plans, watch the video above!