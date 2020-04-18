Randall Emmett shared his love for fiancée Lala Kent on what would have been the Vanderpump Rules stars’ wedding day on Saturday, April 18.

The film producer, 49, shared a photo on Instagram of the pair watching fireworks after he proposed to her in September 2018.

“This was the most magical night of my life when I asked you to be my wife,” he captioned the pic. “Today was the day we were supposed to get married. Covid had other plans for us. I want you to know Lala your [sic] the love of my life and I can’t wait to become your husband in July! I love you to the moon and back! You always have been and always will be my everything.”

The “Ride With Me” singer and her fiancé confirmed in March that they were putting their wedding on hold because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple wrote in a joint statement to the New York Post’s Page Six last month. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Kent, 29, shared a photo of herself wearing a bridal veil on Saturday and wrote, “Life doesn’t care what we want or have planned. I’m a Virgo, so that really messes with me. I’m working on being softer. Going with the flow of things and realizing that light and love with conquer it all. Happy 4-18-2020 ♥️ Stay healthy and strong. That’s all that matters at this time.”

“Thinking of you this morning Lala,” her costar Katie Maloney commented on the post. “Love you so much!”

Costar Brittany Cartwright also sent her love to the couple, while Real Housewives of Orange County’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke wrote, “As crazy as all this is I promise it’ll make the day you get married even more special, it won’t be about the dress or the party, it’ll be about the 2 of you, coming together and becoming a family.”

Kent also shared a photo on Saturday of a colorful bouquet of flowers that the Irishman producer sent her. “To the future Mrs. Emmett,” the card read. “These flowers are a celebration of what is to come soon in our July wedding and the blessing that we will become one. I love you more than any words could ever describe. My heart is full of love because I have you. Love, Your future husband.”

Before the pair officially confirmed that they were postponing their wedding, their Pump Rules costar Jax Taylor claimed on March 17 that he would be “accompanying them to the courthouse instead.”

Kent revealed earlier this week that she missed out on a bachelorette party and bridal shower in the lead up to her planned wedding date because of quarantine restrictions. “I haven’t experienced anything that I should have,” she wrote. “It’s just all very weird.”