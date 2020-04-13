Missing her moment. Lala Kent reflected on the many traditional wedding celebrations she missed out on after postponing her upcoming nuptials with Randall Emmett.

“Today would be the day I’d be heading to our wedding location to start prepping and getting settled in with my mama and mama-in-law to-be. I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, admitted in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, April 13. “I haven’t experienced anything that I should have. Bachelorette party, bridal shower. It’s just all very weird.”

While Kent acknowledged that her special events would continue in good time, she explained that her “heart was set” on her planned wedding date, April 18. “I hope it rains that day. Then I’ll be saying ‘thank god we didn’t get married today.’ That would make me feel better 😂🤦‍♀️♥️,” she concluded.

The “Ride With Me” singer and Emmett, 48, confirmed in March that they would be putting their ceremony on hold as the global COVID-19 crisis worsened. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple wrote in a joint statement to the New York Post‘s Page Six at the time. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Before the pair officially broke the news of their delayed wedding, Jax Taylor alleged that he would be “accompanying them to the courthouse” instead. While sitting in his car at a gas station in March, the 40-year-old Bravo personality claimed he would have a hand in his friends’ low-key ceremony. “Don’t worry, everybody is still getting married,” Taylor said on Instagram Live at the time.

Kent isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star whose big day was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In March, Stassi Schroeder joked about the status of her destination wedding with fiancé Beau Clark that was set to take place in Italy in October, noting on Twitter that she would “def recommend” planning ahead for “a wedding that may be nonexistent.”