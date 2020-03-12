Don’t come for Lala Kent — or her man. The Vanderpump Rules star gushed about her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and defended her relationship.

“People have slammed us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, all of it,” Kent, 29, wrote alongside a video of her and Emmett, 48, embracing in a pool via Instagram. “To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I’ve ever known.”

Kent went on to say that she “felt something that most people only imagine” when she met Emmett.

“You represent what a man in a relationship is supposed to be,” she gushed. “You have never made me feel less than. You have always treated me as your equal. Made me feel beautiful, Accepted my flaws, and built me up. To those who have doubted us, put us down, or supported us and lifted us- I hope everyone experiences a love like we have. We all deserve it.”

The reality TV personality concluded: “Thank you, Mr. Emmett. I’m honored to be your partner.”

Kent and Emmett, who got engaged in September 2018, are set to wed on April 18. The marriage will mark the second for the movie producer. Emmett and his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, who split in 2015, share two daughters: London, 10 and Rylee, 6.

“Coparenting obviously is the most important thing when you have children and they’re a product of a divorce,” Emmett admitted on Teddi Mellencamp’s “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast in January. “Lala Kent, God bless her soul, has taken on that role of stepmother with a vigor and passion and with love.”

Kent added that her relationship with Childers, 31, got off to a rough start, but now it’s “a breeze” to coparent.

“Ambyr and I were not in a great place, and when we had the meeting before Christmas, there were tears that were shed, there were apologies,” the Bravo star told Mellencamp. “I let her know — I’m going to say this without getting choked up. I’m an emotional wreck right now, I don’t know why — I just basically thanked her because those girls that she brought into the world are like, my life is forever changed, forever better for them, and now she doesn’t have a problem.”

As for having children of their own, Kent plans to get pregnant shortly after their nuptials next month.

“With Lala, honestly, we’ve done it so perfectly,” Emmett said. “We dated for what, like three years … Then we’ve been engaged for a little over a year, and now I just want to enjoy being married for a year, and then she can have as many babies as she wants.”