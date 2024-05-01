Prince Harry and Prince William are barely on speaking terms, but Harry’s upcoming U.K. visit could change that.

Harry, 39, is set to return to the U.K. in early May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. While William, 41, resides in England, their possible reunion is still up in the air, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The brothers “haven’t had a real conversation in months,” the insider says, noting that Harry’s time in town could serve as an olive branch.

“The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy [to],” a second source tells Us, revealing that Harry has attempted to contact his family and invite them to the Invictus Games.

The first insider notes that both Harry and William “are open” to seeing each other after years of tension stemming from Harry’s royal step back in 2020. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working senior royals before moving to the United States with their son, Archie, 4, (and later welcomed daughter Lilibet, 2).

The friction among Harry and his British relatives grew worse after he accused The Firm of not protecting Meghan, 42, from public scrutiny. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, he claimed he even got into a physical fight with William over Meghan.

Now that Princess Kate Middleton is battling cancer (which she confirmed in March), the ice seems to be melting between both royal couples.

Kate is “willing” to talk to Harry while he’s in town, the first source tells Us, adding that the princess is “done with all the bad blood.”

Since Kate’s diagnosis, which came after she underwent a successful abdominal surgery in January, both the Prince and Princess of Wales are ready to call a truce.

“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” the insider says, explaining that Kate and William want their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, to have a connection with Harry’s children.

The source notes that “they want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake,” with the second insider agreeing that Harry and Meghan feel the same way.

“Obviously the duke and duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins,” per the source.

King Charles III, who is also battling an undisclosed type of cancer, is ready for his sons to make up and is “eager to spend more time with his grandchildren,” the first insider tells Us.

Charles, 75, has “always wanted William and Harry to make amends,” a third source claims. The first insider concurs, adding, “Charles very much hopes that his sons will finally heal their rift.”

For more details on Harry and William’s ups and downs watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.