King Charles III spoke out for the first time since his cancer diagnosis to thank fans for sending thoughtful words of encouragement to him in the wake of his health battle.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles, 75, said in a personal statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, February 10. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Charles added that if one good thing has come from this, it’s that he’s glad opening up about his cancer diagnosis has been able to help educate people all over the world about the disease, and he’s more appreciative than ever of everything healthcare workers do.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” His Majesty explained. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

While Prince Harry has not publicly addressed the matter, he did arrive in London the day after the news broke, with many believing it was so he could check on his father firsthand.

Meanwhile, the king’s eldest son, Prince William, spoke out on behalf of his family on Wednesday, February 7, saying, “We really appreciate everyone’s kindness.”

Since sharing the news of his diagnoses on Monday, February 5, the palace has said that Charles has started “a schedule of regular treatments” and was “advised to postpone public-facing duties” for the time being so he can focus on his health and recovery.

The cancer was found while the monarch underwent a prostate surgery last month, but the king reportedly does not have prostate cancer. The palace did not specify the type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with nor what stage it had progressed to.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted that the disease was diagnosed at an early stage. “All our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” Sunak, 43, said during his Tuesday, February 6, appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live, adding he’s hopeful Charles will “make a full recovery” after getting “the treatment that he needs.”