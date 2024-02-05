King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday, February 5.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The palace did not offer specifics on the type of cancer Charles, 75, was diagnosed with, nor did they share what stage it is in.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles is “grateful to his medical team” the palace added, noting that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment.” The King hopes to return to “full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Buckingham Palace announced on January 17 that Charles was set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. (Princess Kate Middleton’s “planned abdominal procedure” was announced the same day.)

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the palace’s statement read at the time. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Charles entered the The London Clinic on January 26 and was discharged on January 29.

“Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” the palace wrote following The King’s hospital stay. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

With both Charles and Kate, 42, out of commission due to their respective procedures, Prince William was “obviously handling a lot,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “There’s no denying this is a stressful period for the whole family, but everyone’s pulling together to help.”

A separate source told Us that William, 41, had “canceled two out of the country appearances” following his wife’s procedure. However, he is set to return to work on Wednesday, February 7, at Windsor Castle.

He’s set to reward members of the public and other prominent people with honors on behalf of his father and attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala the same day.