King Charles III has arrived at the London Clinic ahead of a planned procedure to treat his enlarged prostate.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” Buckingham Palace confirmed to U.K.’s The Telegraph on Friday, January 26. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Photographers caught Charles, 75, departing Clarence House as he headed to the hospital in the early hours of Friday morning. According to People, Charles visited his daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton upon his arrival to the London Clinic, where she has been recovering following a recent abdominal surgery.

News broke of Charles’ “corrective procedure” on January 17, with Buckingham Palace confirming the medical update.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the palace shared in a statement at the time. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Buckingham Palace also revealed that the king’s “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Hours before Charles’ health made headlines, Kensington Palace announced that Kate, 42, had undergone a “planned” abdominal procedure that would keep her out of the public eye for a few months. According to the palace, Kate’s “surgery was successful.”

Following the operation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kate has “been resting up and enjoying lots of visits from Prince William and the kids.”

The insider noted that with both Kate and Charles briefly out of commission, William, 41, is “obviously handling a lot,” adding, “There’s no denying this is a stressful period for the whole family, but everyone’s pulling together to help.”

A separate source told Us that William had “canceled two out of the country appearances” following his wife’s procedure and “will be taking more of the childcare duties for him and Kate.”

With two members of the royal family in the hospital for the time being, some questions have been raised regarding Charles’ plan to slim down the British monarchy.

“It is clearly a challenge for the monarchy, no question about that,” Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, exclusively told Us on Tuesday, January 23. “It is a much smaller working unit than it used to be. Three of the main players are out of action at the moment.”

Hardman acknowledged that January is “it’s a relatively quiet royal month,” which is working in the family’s favor.

“I think the monarchy will do what it’s always done, which is to adapt,” he added. “I mean, it has to be agile.”