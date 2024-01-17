As Princess Kate Middleton remains hospitalized while recovering from abdominal surgery, her husband, Prince William, is there to support her.

“William has canceled two out of the country appearances and will be taking more of the childcare duties for him and Kate,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Kate has canceled her upcoming appearances and is currently healing.”

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, January 17, that Kate, 42, had undergone a “planned” procedure one day prior.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read the statement, shared via X. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The announcement also noted that the Princess of Wales hopes to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible” and wants her “personal medical information” to remain private. Therefore, the palace will “only provide updates” on Kate’s progress “when there is significant new information to share.”

The statement concluded: “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Kate and William, 41, who tied the knot in 2011, share three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The family of five’s last public appearance together was at the annual walk to Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last month. Kate dressed smart for the occasion, donning a royal blue coat over a navy turtleneck with matching high heeled boots. She completed the look with an azure hat and was photographed walking hand in hand with Charlotte, who wore an olive green coat.

Kate is not the only member of the royal family who is currently experiencing health struggles. Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that King Charles III will soon undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement said, per NBC news. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The statement also noted that Charles’ “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Charles, 75, became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. His official coronation took place in May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.