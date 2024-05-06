King Charles III was officially crowned as the sovereign of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth nations on May 6, 2023.

“King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant Charles, upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty,” the Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed during the service, presenting the king with St. Edward’s Crown. “That he may be crowned with thy gracious favor and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen.”

Charles was blessed and anointed during the Westminster Abbey occasion alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. The former Duchess of Cornwall, who married His Majesty in 2005, was similarly anointed as the new queen.

Charles first ascended the British throne in September 2022, immediately following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His crowning ceremony was held eight months later at the same site as Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 and eventual state funeral in 2022.

