Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

King Charles III’s Coronation: See Every Stunning Photo From the Historic Ceremony

By
King Charles III Coronation
19
King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of CanterburyPool/Shutterstock

King Charles III was officially crowned as the sovereign of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth nations on May 6, 2023.

“King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant Charles, upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty,” the Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed during the service, presenting the king with St. Edward’s Crown. “That he may be crowned with thy gracious favor and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen.”

Charles was blessed and anointed during the Westminster Abbey occasion alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. The former Duchess of Cornwall, who married His Majesty in 2005, was similarly anointed as the new queen.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

Charles first ascended the British throne in September 2022, immediately following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His crowning ceremony was held eight months later at the same site as Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 and eventual state funeral in 2022.

Scroll below to see every photo from Charles’ coronation:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1304009756bio charles 206

King Charles III
prince harry bio page

Prince Harry
Prince William Bio Pic

Prince William
Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate
Camilla bio page

Queen Camilla

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!