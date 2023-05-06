Elegance and grace! Queen Camilla was a dazzling sight at husband King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Camilla, 75 — who will be crowned alongside Charles, 74, during the big ceremony — donned the Robe of State as she rode to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach with the king. Camilla paired the covering, which was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II for her own coronation in 1953, with a diamond necklace. The stunning sparkler appears to be the Coronation Necklace and features nine large diamonds set with the Lahore Diamond, per the Court Jeweller. Underneath the robe, Camilla wore a Bruce Oldfield dress that featured lily of the valley — a flower that was included in Her late Majesty’s own coronation bouquet.

(Saturday’s coronation comes after both Charles and Camilla assumed their roles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.)

Camilla — whose bio Buckingham Palace biography page has been updated to reflect her new title — is expected to change garments throughout the event and will don Queen Mary’s Crown. The eye-catching sparkler, which was designed for King George V’s 1911 coronation by Garrard & Co., features 2,200 diamonds and is lined with gold. The extravagant accessory was inspired by Queen Alexandra’s headpiece that she donned in 1902. Queen Mary later wore the piece without the arches as a circlet tiara for the 1937 coronation of her son, King George VI.

Ahead of the Saturday function, Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Stand and Camilla Parker-Bowles) had the accessory modified to include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The gems were featured on the crown when it was created, but were later replaced so that the jewels could be used on other royal regalia, per the Royal Collection Trust.

The stones were set in a brooch for Queen Mary and later worn by Elizabeth. The late monarch, who died at age 96, memorably wore the luxurious brooch while celebrating her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier this year.

Prior to altering the Queen Mary Crown, Camilla has taken several other opportunities to honor the late monarch. At a royal reception for those who entered the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition in November 2022, the queen consort spoke fondly of Elizabeth.

“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, Her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” she told attendees. “Throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the lives and prospects of all Commonwealth citizens remained, as you know, very close to her heart.”

In addition to paying tribute to her late mother-in-law, Saturday’s event marks a major milestone for Charles, 74, and Camilla — who have weathered many storms as a couple.

Before the pair tied the knot in 2005, she was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 to 1995. The former couple share son Tom Parker Bowles daughter Laura Lopes. The monarch, for his part, welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry with the late Princess Diana before their 1996 divorce. (The Princess of Wales died in a Paris car crash one year later.)

Charles and Camilla — who initially dated in their younger years — began seeing each other again while they were still married to their respective partners. After their divorces, Charles and Camilla took their relationship public.

Keep scrolling to see Camilla’s coronation ensemble: