Coming into his own! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son Prince George is preparing to become king one day.

“His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 8-year-old royal family member. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

The insider adds that “Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England,” noting that the little one is also “incredibly tidy” and “immaculate.”

The future monarch, however, is still a “fun-loving” kid with a “cute, mischievous side,” the source tells Us.

“He likes to play pranks on his parents and siblings, and making everyone laugh,” the insider explains. “Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy. … It’s clear Prince William and Kate are raising him well.”

The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, are also the parents of Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The pair will send their eldest son to boarding school in September where he will semi-board.

For now, George is focused on his art. Not only has Prince Charles’ eldest grandchild “inherited [his grandpa’s] talent,” but he has skills “well beyond his years,” the insider goes on to tell Us.

“He copies the art and photographs that are up in his Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall homes,” the source says. “He’ll spend hours painting and drawing and absolutely loves it. Kate and William are astonished by how good he is and have framed some of his paintings and given them to [Queen] Elizabeth [II] as gifts. His favorite thing to do is draw pictures of his family.”

George’s parents have taken a “modern approach” to raising their three children, another source previously told Us in July 2021.

“The royals are renowned for being ‘stiff upper lip,’ but William and Kate … are moving away from that mentality,” the insider explained at the time. “Open communication is key for them. … [But they] set boundaries and have rules in place.”

