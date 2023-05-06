Timeless lady! Princess Kate arrived at King Charles III’s coronation in a regal outfit fit for a royal.

The Princess of Wales, 41, looked fabulous in a formal robe over an ivory Alexander McQueen dress at the ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London. For the coronation, the royal honored England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland respectively with embroidered roses, thistle, daffodil and shamrocks on her gown. She completed the look with pearl-and-diamond drop, which were previously owned by husband Prince William‘s late mother, Princess Diana.

Kate also turned heads with a silver headpiece made by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 7, wore a similar accessory and matched her mother with an updo for the special event.

Kate stood alongside William, 40, for the soirée, who wore a formal robe and mantel at the request of his father, 74. Prince George, 9, Charlotte and Prince Louis, 5, were at Kate and William’s side for the coronation. George served as a Page of Honor to the king.

The coronation follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned from February 1952 until her death in September 2022.

Kate always commands attention at family functions and was most recently seen in a vibrant getup for Easter mass in April 2023. The royal blue number featured a Catherine Walker & Co. coat and matching clutch and cobalt fascinator. She added a pop of color with bright red nails, which broke her tradition of her go-to nude polish.

One of Kate’s most talked about looks came at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards. For the February event, the princess looked beautiful in a white Jenny Packham gown, which featured a fitted bodice and a one-shoulder neckline that tied at her shoulder and cascaded past her waist. The U.K. native contrasted the number with a pair of black gloves and a matching clutch. She added just the right amount of shine with dangly gold earrings and styled her hair in a blowout.

Her makeup featured blushed cheeks, smokey eyeshadow, filled in brows and pink lips.

William looked just as elegant for the awards in a black suit, including a velvet jacket, white pocket square and patent shoes.

Scroll down to see Kate’s complete look: