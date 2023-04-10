An unexpected statement! Princess Kate ditched royal tradition with a vibrant red manicure on Easter.

Kate, 41, attended a holiday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor with crimson nails. The glossy polish paired perfectly with the U.K. native’s bright blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat — that she previously wore for Commonwealth Day in March 2022. Kate’s Sunday outfit was completed with a cobalt fascinator, dangling earrings and nude pumps. She was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — who all wore shades of blue.

The princess’ surprising nail hue marks the first time she’s ever been photographed rocking anything other than a soft shade. Kate — and many other female members of the royal family — have been known to sport delicate colors like baby pink. Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth II only sported Essie’s Ballet Slippers. Her love of the paint began in 1989.

Meghan Markle famously made headlines in December 2018 when she donned dark purple nails at the British Fashion Awards. The former Suits actress, 41 — who was still a working royal and pregnant with Archie at the time — complemented the manicure with a one-shoulder black velvet dress by Givenchy that hugged her baby bump. She finished the look with a matching pedicure. The “Archetypes” podcast host wore strappy gold Tamara Mellon sandals, giving Us a glimpse at her toes, which were seemingly painted in the same dark color. (In addition to Archie, 3, Meghan and Prince Harry also share daughter one-year-old Lilibet.)

The look became the topic of discussion with many questioning whether or not Meghan broke royal protocol. Turns out, Meghan wasn’t in the wrong — and neither was Kate on Sunday.

Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, told Town & Country in May 2021: “There are no books, no rules about what color nail polish a royal can wear.”

Kate’s Easter fashion moment comes after she slayed in a different Catherine Walker & Co. design last month. The Princess of Wales attended her first St. Patrick’s Day parade since King Charles III named her Colonel of the Irish Guards last year on March 17.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who stepped out William, 40, wore a turquoise skirt suit, accessorized with a coordinating hat and the shamrock brooch that represents the regiment.

Kate took over the honorary role of Colonel of the Irish Guards from her husband in December 2022. The Prince of Wales had held the position since February 2011 when he was given the honor by the late queen.