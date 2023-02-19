Ruling the red carpet! Prince William and Princess Kate stunned at the 76th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, February 19, their first time back at the annual awards ceremony in two years.

William, 40, wore a black suit with velvet blazer and patent leather shoes while Kate, 41, stunned in a white, one-shoulder gown from Jenny Packham with full-length black gloves.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the twosome would attend Sunday’s ceremony in London after a two-year hiatus.

The Prince of Wales, who has been the president of the BAFTAs organization since 2010, and his wife did not attend last year’s broadcast due to “diary constraints.” Instead, William recorded a video message that was played during the March 2022 event.

“As president of BAFTA, I’m extremely proud to see the work that the BAFTA undertakes year-round to provide opportunities and support for talented people to develop successful careers in film, games and television,” the Duke of Cornwall said at the time. “BAFTA hopes to inspire future generations from all walks of life to become the filmmakers of the future, and I hope that for some of those watching these awards, that journey starts today.”

William and the Princess of Wales similarly skipped the 2021 ceremony, which was held less than one week after the prince’s grandfather Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

“Tonight we want to say on behalf of BAFTA that we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday,” 2021 host Clara Amfo said during the ceremony that March. “The Duke was BAFTA’s very first president over 60 years ago and was the first in a line of royal patronages all the way through to BAFTA’s current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The BBC DJ, 38, continued at the time: “It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen’s support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021 celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family.”

Sunday’s awards show will honor William’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96. Helen Mirren, who played the queen in 2006’s The Queen, is expected to deliver a special tribute during the ceremony.

“The Queen occupies a unique place in BAFTA’s history, a close association that spanned 50 years,” the British Academy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the U.K.’s creative industries.”

Scroll down for photos from their walk down the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet: