All hail the royals in their stylish BAFTA looks!

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be attending this year’s British Academy Film Awards for the fourth year in a row. And with the reception quickly approaching, we’re taking a moment to look back at every single one of their red carpet looks.

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

On Sunday, February 2, the 73rd annual awards show will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Marking the 10th anniversary of the duke becoming President of the affair, he will introduce the highest accolade to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Even though this year is bigger than others, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always walked the red carpet in incredibly elegant ensembles since their first appearance in 2017. In 2018, the duchess showed off her baby bump in a forest green number by Jenny Packham, but for the other two she dazzled in Alexander McQueen gowns. (No surprise, as she’s long been a fan of the brand. After all, she wore a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown!) With so many beautiful looks, we can only imagine what they show up in this year!

The Subtle Similarities and Differences in Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate’s Maternity Styles

Not to mention, there’s a new unofficial dress code being put into place that’s very 2020.

Harper’s Bazaar reported on Friday, January 24, that the committee has asked all attendees to consider rewearing something they already own or to choose another sustainable option, to which they recommended brands like Reformation and Stella McCartney.

“Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” a spokesperson told the publication. “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.”

Keep scrolling to check out all of Kate and William’s BAFTA looks over the years.