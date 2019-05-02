Any day now! As the world waits in anticipation for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, we here at Stylish are taking a look back at her maternity style — and the many ways it’s both similar to and different from that of another Duchess we love to watch: Kate Middleton.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

The Duchess of Sussex has become a fashion icon in her own right, just as sister-in-law Duchess Kate before her. Even during their pregnancies the two women dazzled in countless incredible looks. Choosing what was best for different occasions — ranging from formal wear to casual day outings — the two women shared certain commonalities and differed in a few (mostly subtle) ways.

For instance when it came to evening wear, they both typically chose loose-fitting gowns in materials with lots of movement. However, Duchess Meghan’s ensembles tended to be a bit bolder, in slightly brighter hues or decorated with sparkly embellishments.

This proved opposite for their London daywear. While Markle leaned toward more solid hues, Middleton was often seen in patterned A-line dresses, plaid coats and even animal prints every now and again.

One major difference we spotted was in their outwear. The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of coatdresses, wearing them in all different shapes and shades. The former Suits star, on the other hand, would often wear her coats open, showing off the frock underneath.

However, we noticed a couple of styling tricks both women enlisted during their pregnancy that proved to be quite beneficial for their overall sophisticated look. What are they? Scroll through to find out — and to see how the Duchess’ each adopted maternity dressing for different occasions.