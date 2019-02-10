Kate Middleton gave new meaning to the term “red carpet royalty” at the 2019 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 10. For the third time in as many years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the ceremony, which is often called the British Oscars, at Royal Albert Hall in London, and the future king and queen made a dashing duo on the red carpet with Prince William dapper in a tux and Duchess Kate stunning in a white floral-adorned one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.

Giving Us all kinds of winter white inspo, royal looked positively radiant the floor-length Grecian-inspired design. The asymmetrical style featured floral appliqués on the shoulder, and the Duchess accessorized with a matching white clutch and major bling.

In addition to her blinding diamond and pearl drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, she sported a dazzling bracelet on her left wrist. She completed the angelic look with an intricate chignon and date-night-worthy smokey eye.

But this isn’t the first time the mom of three has shown her style star status at the BAFTAs. Back in 2011, Will and Kate hit the red carpet at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in L.A. The then-newlywed was a vision in a violet Alexander McQueen gown, Jimmy Choo platform sandals and a diamond bracelet and earrings combo that was believed to be a wedding gift from Prince Charles. To this day, the bedazzled pastel look is widely regarded as one of her best looks ever.

Flash forward to 2017 and the brunette beauty stunned at the BAFTA Awards in London in yet another Alexander McQueen creation. She paired the off-the-shoulder floral-print design with intricate drop earrings from her personal collection and the diamond Edinburgh Wedding Gift Bracelet on loan from Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year, the Duchess attended the awards show while pregnant with Prince Louis in an empire-waist forest green frock by Jenny Packham. She accessorized with an exquisite diamond and emerald necklace, bracelet and earrings set. And while many of the celebs on the red carpet were wearing black dresses in support of the Time’s Up movement, Kate’s noir belt and matching Pretty Ballerinas clutch were seen by many as a subtle nod to the cause.

With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attendance at the prestigious British honors seemingly becoming an annual event, here’s hoping they fashionably turn up on next year’s BAFTAs red carpet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in tow.

