Positively posh! Stars popped across the pond on Sunday, March 13, in honor of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, which honor the best British and international contributions to film.

While the spotlight was certainly on stars’ unmatched talent and incredible work over the past year, actors and actress made sure to put on a seriously stylish display for the red carpet.

From jaw-dropping gowns and unmatched glitz to funky yet fabulous suits, celebs slayed the style scene. And don’t even get Us started on their dazzling diamonds and fabulous footwear…

Dishing on the style from the soirée has to kick off with a special shout out to the one and only Rebel Wilson. Not only was the 42-year-old actress the host for the evening’s event, she was also hands-down one of the best dressed on the red carpet.

The Pitch Perfect star, who was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, completely shut down the scene in a Giambattista Valli tiered tulle gown with blue sequins throughout. When it came to bling, it was Bulgari to the rescue. The jewelry house iced the actress in stunning earrings and an assortment of rings.

Fashion was also at the forefront for House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek. Hayek, 55, paid tribute to her film in an ensemble by — you guessed it — Gucci. She stunned in a purple velvet gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a small puff sleeve.

Gaga, 35, on the other hand opted for a custom Ralph Lauren design, also in a velour material. Her stunning dress was paired with her go-to Pleaser boots and high jewelry from Tiffany & Co. She shimmered in a Tiffany & Co Schlumberger bracelet, earrings and ring that featured diamonds and green tourmalines.

While there was certainly a fair share of gorgeous gowns, the men also pulled through with dapper suits and well-tailored tuxedos. Take Sebastian Stan for example. The 39-year-old Pam and Tommy star looked dashing in a Givenchy tux. His collared white shirt even had a very Tommy Lee-like accent: silver studs.

Kodi Smit-McPhee also served up quit the stylish statement. The 25-year-old actor, who stars in The Power of the Dog, looked phenomenal in a deep blue Louis Vuitton suit, which he dressed down with white sneakers.

To see all of these looks and more of the stellar style from the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, keep scrolling. From Millie Bobby Brown’s custom Louis Vuitton dress to Daisy Edgar Jones’ teal Gucci number, Us Weekly’s Stylish has the details on what everyone wore, ahead.