The show must go on! Or in the case of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards, two shows! The BAFTAs may have looked a little different this year, but the celebs delivered and served up fabulous fashion, glitz and glam!

The 74th annual awards show didn’t have a formal red carpet due to COVID-19, but if this awards season has proved anything, it’s that red carpet or not, stars will always show up in style!

As such, actors and actresses slipped in to gorgeous gowns, dazzling dresses and stylish suits, taking Instagram by storm to show off their looks for the Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 event.

From Sophia Cookson‘s velvet Giorgio Armani gown to Priyanka Chopra‘s South Asia-inspired Pertegaz two-piece set, the fashion at the 2021 BAFTAs blew Us away!

Metallic had moment on the carpet as well, with Cynthia Erivo rocking a Louis Vuitton silver and gold mini dress, Anna Kendrick stunning in a shiny Zuhair Murad gown and Renee Zellweger sparkling in a shimmery silver number.

Keep scrolling to see all of the gorgeous looks celebs showed off at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards.