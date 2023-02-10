They’re back! Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the 76th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, February 19, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41, have missed the awards show for the past two years. In 2021, the couple weren’t in attendance because the ceremony took place one day after the death of William’s grandfather Prince Philip.

As for the 2022 BAFTAs, an insider told Us last year that the duo skipped the festivities because of “diary constraints.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

William has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, taking over the role from the late Richard Attenborough. Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99, was the first president of the organization, serving from 1959 to 1965. William’s aunt Princess Anne later took the reins, holding the post from 1973 to 2001.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall within the Southbank Centre in London. All Quiet on the Western Front scored the most nominations with 14, while Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin tied for second place with 10 each.

The BAFTAs will mark William and Kate’s most high-profile appearance since the publication of Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare. The twosome have not publicly commented on the book, which included plenty of details about the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

In one chapter, the Duke of Sussex, 38, alleged that his older brother attacked him over his marriage to Meghan Markle. The Invictus Games founder claimed that the altercation began when William allegedly called the Duchess of Sussex, 41, “difficult” and “rude” in 2019. According to Harry, his sibling “grabbed” him by the collar and broke his necklace before he “knocked me to the floor.”

Speaking about the incident during an ITV interview in January, Harry said he saw a new side to his brother during the alleged altercation. “What was different here was this level of frustration, and I talk about the ‘red mist’ that I had for so many years — and I saw this ‘red mist’ in him,” the BetterUp CIO said. “He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

The Duke of Cambridge has not commented on Harry’s allegations, but earlier this month, an insider told Us that William is growing wary of his brother.

“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life,” the source claimed, adding that was “a massive breach of trust” due to the “leaking” of certain stories.

Harry, for his part, has said that he still hopes to reconcile with his loved ones in the United Kingdom. “Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back,” he explained during his ITV sit-down. “I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”