Princess Kate Middleton is on the mend after having abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, January 17, that the Princess of Wales, 42, underwent a “planned” procedure at The London Clinic.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read via X (formerly Twitter). “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

According to Kensington Palace, Kate will be taking a break from upcoming royal engagements.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The statement concluded: “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years A true princess! Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Duchess of Cambridge met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince Louis. Since joining the royal family, Kate has […]

Kate’s last public appearance was with her family at the annual walk to Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. She joined her husband, Prince William, and their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, on the way to mass at St Mary Magdalene.

Earlier that month, Kate reflected on the holiday season in a prerecorded message for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert.

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Relationship Timeline The world watched in awe as Prince William and Princess Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and years later, commoners still stand impressed with the couple. Though they didn’t tie the knot until 2011, Kate and William first met 10 years prior while studying history at Scotland’s University of St […]

“Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future,” she said in December 2023. “Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on. But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child’s world can we hope to make a difference.”