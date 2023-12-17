Princess Kate Middleton is focused on families this holiday season.

“Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby,” the Princess of Wales, 41, says in a prerecorded message for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert, per broadcaster ITV. “The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.”

Kate continues: “Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on. But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child’s world can we hope to make a difference.”

Kate and her husband, Prince William, attended the annual carol service on December 8 at Westminster Abbey in London. They were accompanied by their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The service, which airs in the U.K. on Christmas Eve via ITV, is organized by Kate to help bring locals together during the holidays and honors those who have gone above and beyond to help those in need. This year’s occasion also pays tribute to early childhood development carers. (Kate launched her Shaping Us campaign earlier this year regarding the same subject.)

“From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved,” Kate concludes her video message. “This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

In addition to the annual carol service, Kate and William, 41, are planning to spend the merry holiday with their children.

“William and Kate will be taking the kids to the walk at Sandringham [Estate] and mass at St Mary Magdalene [on Christmas Day],” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Kate and William are looking forward to a break with the kids [and] … always want charity to be a part of the holidays for the kids, so they will be visiting a shelter for the unhoused.”

After the Christmas holiday, William and Kate plan to take their kids on a special vacation. “There will be a beach and relaxing for the whole family,” the insider added at the time.