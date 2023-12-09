Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton unveiled their 2023 Christmas card on Saturday, December 9, and their three children look all grown up.

The photo, taken by Josh Shinner, is a black and white portrait of William and Kate, both 41, with their children. Prince George, 10, stood next to his mother and Prince Louis, 5, was by his father while Princess Charlotte, 8, sits on a chair in the center. The family wore matching outfits: crisp button-down shirts with jeans. Charlotte and Louis even wore identical slip-on sneakers.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023 🎄❤️,” the caption on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram post read.

It’s a change from last year’s card, which was a colorful summer portrait of the family walking hand-in-hand down a tree-lined path. The family coordinated in blue outfits for the 2022 pic.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also unveiled their Christmas card on Saturday, which used a photo of the couple in full coronation regalia. “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the card reads.

“🎄 This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand,” read a caption on the royal family’s official Instagram.

The holidays cards come just one day after the royals gathered at the annual Together at Christmas carol service at London’s Westminster Abbey. The event, hosted by Kate, is organized to bring British locals together at the holidays and recognize those who’ve gone above and beyond to help the community.

Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and husband James Matthews were in attendance alongside several of William’s extended family members. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Michael of Kent and Lady Gabriella Kingston were there as well as Peter Phillips, who accompanied sister Zara Tindall and his daughters, Savannah Phillips, 12, and Isla Phillips, 11. Princess Beatrice brought stepson Wolfie, 7, to the event alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Though the king and queen were not at the concert, William and Kate are expected to join Charles and Camilla for Christmas at Sandringham Estate. The royals traditionally attend the December 25 church service at St Mary Magdalene Church and go on a walk to greet well-wishers before the service.

Last December, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Charles is “equally determined to bring in some new more modern traditions and implementations of his own as the family moves forward into a new era.” Still, he prioritized family. He extended invites to his 2022 celebration to sister Princess Anne as well as brother Prince Edward and wife Sophie, and even scandal-ridden brother Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, however, did not attend amid their estrangement from the royal family. It is expected that they will spend the holidays in the U.S. again in 2023.