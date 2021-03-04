Bonded through books! Princess Beatrice gave a rare glimpse at what her life as a stepmother looks like after marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year and gaining a 5-year-old stepson.

After tying the knot in July 2020, the princess took on two new roles as a wife and stepmom to Edoardo’s son, Christopher, whom they call Wolfie. The Banda founder, 38, shares the little one with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Beatrice, 32, opened about her motherly side while celebrating World Book Day on Thursday, March 4, detailing how reading has brought her closer to Wolfie.

“Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes,” Beatrice wrote in an article for the Evening Standard on Thursday.

The England native, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, explained, “This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter continued: “Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscars Book Prize 2020.” She revealed that the winning book, Tad by Benji Davies, reminded the pair that “sometimes the biggest stories have the smallest beginnings.”

The princess explained that amid the coronavirus pandemic, her stepson has been homeschooling, but reading has kept him interested in learning.

“Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor,” she wrote, adding that the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field “have fast become our favorite.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2020 that Beatrice married the property tycoon at a “private wedding ceremony” at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England. The couple were surrounded by loved ones, including Beatrice’s grandparents, Her Majesty, 94, and Prince Philip, as well as her parents and sister Princess Eugenie.

The groom’s parents were also reportedly in attendance at the intimate nuptials, and Wolfie served as a page boy.

A week after walking down the aisle, a source exclusively told Us that Beatrice “can’t wait to have kids of her own.” The insider added: “She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon.”

In addition to becoming a stepmom last year, Beatrice took on the role of auntie earlier this year after Eugenie, 30, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child, son August, in February.