Princess Beatrice Borrowed Her Vintage Wedding Dress From Queen Elizabeth

Two birds with one stone! Princess Beatrice‘s wedding dress served as her “something old” and “something borrowed” because the 1962 vintage gown was first worn by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family’s official Instagram account revealed that Beatrice, 31, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi while wearing a dress and tiara that belong to her grandmother, 94.

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947,” the caption read.

The queen wore the ivory peau de soie taffeta dress to the premiere of the film Lawrence in Arabia in London in 1962. It was modified for Beatrice with the addition of organza sleeves.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married Mapelli Mozzi, 36, in a small ceremony on Friday, July 17, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England.

The couple’s modest guest list included the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, Beatrice’s parents, her sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the groom’s parents, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

Beatrice and the property developer originally hoped to wed in May at The Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace in London. The queen had also planned to host a private reception for the pair at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

However, a palace spokesperson told Us Weekly in March that although the duo were “very much looking forward to getting married,” they didn’t want to take any “unnecessary risks” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Us confirmed in November 2018 that the couple were dating. Ten months later, Edoardo popped the question to Beatrice in Italy.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” they announced in a joint statement at the time. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice previously dated Dave Clark for 10 years before their split in August 2016. Edoardo, for his part, was engaged to architect Dara Huang. The former couple share son Christopher, who was born in 2016.