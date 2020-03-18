Princess Beatrice Changes Her Royal Wedding Plans Due to Coronavirus

Playing it safe. Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have chosen to change their royal wedding plans for May amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

The pair, who got engaged in September 2019, are weighing multiple options to keep their guests safe while also ultimately tying the knot. “They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people,” the statement continued. “Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

The palace revealed in February that Beatrice, 31, and Mapelli Mozzi, 36, were set to wed at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James’s Palace in London on Friday, May 29. Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled to host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

Us confirmed in February that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would return to England for the nuptials after their royal exit. However, the couple are now among those who are self-isolating amid the outbreak. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “observing the quarantine” with 10-month-old son Archie in Canada, according to a source.

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family have altered their schedules too. The queen, 93, canceled five garden parties in addition to other events attended by large groups of people. The monarch is also set to relocate to Windsor Castle and will likely “stay there beyond the Easter period.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.