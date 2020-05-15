Party of four! Sarah Ferguson shared a rare photo with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to celebrate International Family Day on Friday, May 15.

“On International Family Day .. I am so proud of our united loving family,” Ferguson, 60, wrote via Instagram.

The Duchess of York gave fans a glimpse of her home life with the cozy throwback snap amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept most people from their loved ones.

In April, Ferguson reunited in person with her ex, also 60, whom she was married to from 1986 to 1996, to deliver care packages to the frontline workers during the health crisis.

The duchess’ assistant, Antonia Marshall, shared a series of photos of the pair working together to give back on April 9, writing, “The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all.”

For the Duke of York, the April activity marked his first public appearance since he stepped down from his royal duties in November 2019, following his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

A month prior to the exes’ reunion, their daughter Beatrice, 31, and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, revealed that their originally planned May 2020 wedding would be pushed due to the virus.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly in March. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

The couple were planning to wed at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James’ Palace in London on May 29, before COVID-19 spread to a global pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II was set to host a private reception as well, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace following the ceremony, which has since been put on hold.

Despite the pair’s nuptials being switched, the York family have kept spirits high and continued to give back amid the pandemic.

Ferguson launched “Storytime With Fergie and Friends” to read to children during the crisis, while daughter, Eugenie, 30, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, volunteered with the Salvation Army to package food for the food banks in the U.K.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.