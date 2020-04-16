Squeaky clean! Sarah Ferguson proved that she’s just like the rest of during the coronavirus quarantine period, during which she entered into full cleaning mode.

As seen in photos posted by her assistant, Antonia Marshall, the 63-year-old Duchess of York grabbed a mop and got down to business. She also made sure to properly wash her hands after completing her cleaning duties.

“It’s chore time @sarahferguson15,” Marshall captioned the relatable pics on Wednesday, April 15.

Ferguson has been keeping busy amid the social distancing era. On Wednesday, Ferguson revealed that she launched a YouTube channel dedicated to reading stories to children, called “Storytime with Fergie and Friends.” In announcing her latest venture, she shared that there will be “a traditional children’s story time every day to help keep them entertained during [the] lockdown.”

“I’ll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It’s all free and just for fun,” she wrote via Instagram. “There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4 p.m. and a longer storytime on Saturdays.”

Ferguson continued, “I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #StoryTimeWithFergieAndFriends.”

In her digital show’s premiere episode, she read Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd. Thereafter, she did a reading of a children’s book she penned, titled Budgie Goes to Sea. The new series is also available to view via Facebook.

Last week, Ferguson’s assistant shared a photo of her packing several cupcakes with her former husband, Prince Andrew, whom she was married to from 1986 to 1996.

“@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today,” Marshall wrote via Instagram on April 2. “The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all… @princesseugenie #beatrice @florislondon @kikas_cupcakes #coronavirus #teamwork #yorkfamily #windsor #donations @nhsengland @nhsenglandldn.”

Ferguson and the Duke of York, 60, are the parents of Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 30.

Scroll down to see photos of Ferguson cleaning up her house during quarantine!