Is there anything she can’t do? Duchess Kate has been the very definition of a hands-on mom with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the coronavirus quarantine.

“Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained. The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds.”

George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 23 months, have been bonding over adventurous activities while in self-isolation with their parents. “Kate counts her blessings that the kids get on so well,” the insider notes. “George has been helping Charlotte with her gymnastics and they’ll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!”

While Kate, 38, takes the lead on entertaining the children, Prince William is not lying down on the job. “Kate is mainly in charge of the home-schooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too,” a second source reveals. “He teaches them lessons and organizes games.”

The siblings seemed in good spirits while cheering on health care workers in a Twitter video that showed them excitedly clapping. “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” Kensington Palace shared on March 26. “#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS.”

Us exclusively confirmed earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge altered Louis’ upcoming birthday celebration due to the outbreak. “Unfortunately Kate’s had to call off Louis’ big birthday party because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the celebrations haven’t been completely canceled,” a source said. “They’ll just do something smaller with immediately family only.”

In fact, Louis, who will turn 2 on April 23, can expect a swell shindig despite the circumstances. “If the weather is nice, William’s planning to cook some chicken and burgers on BBQ and play outdoor sports and games as a family — football, chase and hide and seek,” the insider added. “And obviously Louis will have a cake too! He’s so excited about his big day and is already singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to himself.”

