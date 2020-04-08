A change of plans. Prince William and Duchess Kate had to alter their plans for Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t going to let their youngest son’s big day go uncelebrated.

“Unfortunately Kate’s had to call off Louis’ his big birthday party because of the CORVID-19 pandemic, but the celebrations haven’t been completely canceled,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’ll just do something smaller with immediate family only.”

William, 37, and Kate, 38, are parents of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Louis, who turns 2 on April 23.

“If the weather is nice, William’s planning to cook some chicken and burgers on BBQ and play outdoor sports and games as a family – football, chase and hide and seek,” the insider reveals. “And obviously Louis will have a cake, too! He’s so excited about his big day and is already singing happy birthday to himself.”

Queen Elizabeth II, however, is “disappointed” that she won’t be able to see her great-grandson on his birthday.

“William’s promised that he’ll FaceTime her with Louis on his birthday,” the source adds of the monarch, 93, who is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip.

Us previously confirmed that George and Charlotte are being home-schooled amid the pandemic. Their school, Thomas’s Battersea in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, has been using “remote learning” since March 20.

“The curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,” a spokesperson for the school said in a statement. “This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

There are more than 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. While Prince Charles tested positive and has already recovered, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the ICU on Monday, April 6, amid his battle with the respiratory illness.

“Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus,” William and Kate tweeted on Tuesday, April 7. “We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.