Sending their support. Prince William and Duchess Kate spoke out after news broke that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit amid his coronavirus battle.

“Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted on Tuesday, April 7. “We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time.”

Johnson, 55, revealed on March 27 that he tested positive for COVID-19. The politician’s office confirmed on Monday, April 6, that he was taken to the ICU as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” Johnson’s spokesperson said on Monday. “The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

On Tuesday, Johnson’s office confirmed that he remains “stable” and in “good spirits” in the ICU.

There are more than 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II, whose son Prince Charles has already recovered from COVID-19, addressed the nation on Sunday, April 5.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” the queen said. “I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

