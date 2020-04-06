U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit as his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday, April 6.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesperson from Johnson’s office said in a statement on Monday. “The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The 55-year-old politician is conscious, but moved to the ICU in case he needed to be put on a ventilator. Johnson, who confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, also provided an update on his condition on Monday via Twitter.

“Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe,” Johnson tweeted on Monday. “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

There are more than 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II addressed the citizens regarding the “enormous changes” the world is experiencing in a speech broadcasted on Sunday, April 5.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” the queen said. “I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tuned into the speech from their home in Los Angeles.

“They described it as not just a demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, reassurance and comfort,” Scobie revealed, noting that the couple were “moved” by the address.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.