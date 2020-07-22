First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Princess Beatrice with a baby carriage? The newlywed wants to start a family with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sooner rather than later.

“Bea can’t wait to have kids of her own,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it’ll happen this year.”

The couple tied the knot on Friday, July 17, at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England. The “private wedding ceremony … took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Us in a statement at the time.

“Close family” attended the pair’s nuptials, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew, an insider told Us.

In March, Buckingham Palace told Us that Beatrice’s May 29 wedding at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James’s Palace in London had been postponed due to the COVID-19 spread.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” the statement read, noting that the couple were concerned about “both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people” and “carefully consider[ing] government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

Edoardo proposed to the princess in September 2019 in Italy. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” the engaged couple said in a statement at the time. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The engagement came 10 months after Us confirmed that they were dating. Edoardo was previously engaged and shares a son named Christopher with his ex-fiancée, architect Dara Huang.

With reporting by Natalie Posner