Father of the bride, reporting for duty! Prince Andrew supported daughter Princess Beatrice on her wedding day amid controversy over his alleged ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“While Beatrice is standing by her dad, she’s absolutely mortified that his name is being dragged through the mud,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

Beatrice, 31, wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a secret ceremony on Friday, July 17, at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, with only 20 guests in attendance — one of whom was her father, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 amid the scandal.

“She wanted him at the wedding,” the insider explained. “He walked her down the aisle and did a speech at the reception.”

The bride, who wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell on loan from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, opted to keep her photos with the Duke of York “for her personal collection,” instead of releasing them to the public. She did, however, share photos alongside her grandmother, 94, and grandfather, Prince Philip.

“The Queen and Bea agreed that it was best not to avoid creating more of a stir by releasing them to the public,” the source added.

Andrew, 60, has kept a low profile since his association with the late sex offender was brought to light in 2019. He was also accused of sexual assault in October 2019 by Virginia Roberts, but Andrew denied the allegations during a BBC Newsnight interview the following month.

A source told Us exclusively in July that Andrew has become “incredibly nervous” after Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2. “That really scares him,” the insider told Us.

Despite the negative press and reports that U.S. prosecutors have requested an interview with him, Andrew was one of the few family members asked to take part in Beatrice’s nuptials. The princess’ mother, Sarah Ferguson, sister Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance, but her royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry (as well as their wives) weren’t there.

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t attend the wedding, but they did call Beatrice beforehand to wish her good luck,” an insider told Us. “Prince William and Duchess Kate also called to congratulate Bea.”

As Beatrice walked down the aisle, wearing the same tiara the queen donned on her 1947 wedding day, the groom’s parents, Alessandra Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis, as well as Edoardo’s son, Wolfie, were also present, with the 5-year-old serving as the best man to his father.

The wedding, which was originally planned for May, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A palace spokesperson told Us in March that the pair were “very much looking forward to getting married,” but they didn’t want to take any “unnecessary risks” amid the spread of the virus.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019 after Edoardo popped the question while the pair were vacationing in Italy. Us confirmed in November 2018 that Beatrice was dating the property tycoon.