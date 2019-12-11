Princess Beatrice Is ‘Afraid’ Engagement Party Will Be Overshadowed By Prince Andrew





Unfortunately for Princess Beatrice, a joyful time in her life has turned sour, mainly because of her father, Prince Andrew, and his ties to the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice, 31, who’s engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has canceled her December 18 engagement party at London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse because “she’s afraid that what’s supposed to be her special day will turn into a media circus,” a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Instead, she’s opted for a more intimate party at a friend’s apartment.”

A source told Us exclusively that the royal and her sister, Princess Eugenie, are alarmed and angry at their father over the scandal.

“Eugenie and Beatrice are really upset. They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein,” a source revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast on December 4. “The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

For more on Beatrice’s wedding, watch the video above, and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Natalie Posner

