Royally risky. Prince Andrew is feeling the pressure about his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein now that accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Duke of York, 60, is “incredibly nervous” after hearing that Maxwell, who allegedly helped Epstein traffic his sexual assault victims, was found in a New Hampshire home on July 2. “That really scares him,” the source adds, noting that Maxwell, 58, plans to “do almost anything to escape jail time.”

The deceased financier’s former girlfriend faces multiple charges for her connection to the convicted sex offender, including counts of transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. Following her arrest, she was transferred to a federal prison in New York City and is expected to appear in court on Friday, July 10.

In November 2019, Andrew stepped down from his royal duties after his association to Epstein made major headlines. He was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts, who claims she was forced to have sex with him three times between 1999 to 2002. Andrew later denied the allegations in an interview with BBC Newsnight, saying he had “no recollection of ever meeting this lady” and the events she described “just never happened.”

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the prince wrote in a statement while announcing his leave of absence from the royal family. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

The former helicopter pilot continued: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

As the royal family continued to work through the scandal, Andrew’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, struggled to cope with the allegations against their father.

“Eugenie and Beatrice are really upset. They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein,” a source told Us in December 2019. “The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

