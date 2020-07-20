Although the royal family couldn’t be in attendance at Princess Beatrice‘s Friday, July 17, wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, they still sent their love, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t attend the wedding but they did call Beatrice beforehand to wish her good luck,” an insider shared. “Prince William and Duchess Kate also called to congratulate Bea.”

The pair had a very low-key wedding, with only a few family members and close friends in attendance. Among the 20 guests were Beatrice’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, sister Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank and the groom’s parents, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis. Mapelli Mozzi’s 5-year-old son, Wolfie, served as the best man to his father.

Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were also among the guests at the All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England. The 31-year-old bride wore a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell and a diamond fringe tiara — both of which she borrowed from her grandmother. Queen Elizabeth wore that tiara for her own wedding in 1947; Princess Anne also borrowed it for her 1973 nuptials.

The wedding, originally planned for May, was first set to take place at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London. At the time, Elizabeth planned to throw a reception for the newlyweds at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. However, it all had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie shared her congratulations via Instagram. “What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo,” Eugenie, 30, wrote. “I am so proud of you and I’m excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together.”