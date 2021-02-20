Welcome to the world! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank gave fans a glimpse of their baby boy and announced his name over one week after his birth.

The royal, 30, made the reveal via Instagram on Saturday, February 20. She shared her son’s unique name, which contains a nod to Princess Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙,” she captioned a series of snaps showing her family of three posing together. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

Eugenie’s family photos show Brooksbank, 35, wearing all blue while he and the princess held their son between them. The baby was photographed wearing a two-toned blue hat and was swaddled in a matching blanket. The last of the three photos in the series was a closeup of the child.

The pics were snapped by the couple’s “wonderful midwife,” according to Eugenie’s caption.

“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy,” she wrote.

Buckingham Palace announced August’s arrival on February 9. In the statement, the palace revealed that the baby weighed in at 8 pounds and 1 ounce. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement read. Eugenie also confirmed the news on Instagram with a black-and-white pic captioned with blue heart emojis.

Eugenie announced her pregnancy in September 2020, two years after she and the bar manager tied the knot. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” she captioned a photo of a pair of baby bear slippers. At the time, rumors were swirling about the couple being with child, but mom Sarah Ferguson denied the speculation.

After giving birth to their son, Eugenie, her husband and August settled in at Frogmore Cottage — the same home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in after welcoming son Archie in 2019. They are living within walking distance of Ferguson and Eugenie’s dad, Prince Andrew, as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who’s currently in the hospital.

Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, have since moved to the United States. After focusing on renovating the $14.7 million California home they purchased to start their new lives as private citizens, the couple announced they are expecting their second child. The pregnancy news comes after Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.