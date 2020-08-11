Princess Eugenie was apparently less than impressed by something Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did at her wedding.

According to the book Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand shared that Meghan, 39, and Harry, 35, told people that they were expecting their first child together on Eugenie’s big day. “It didn’t go down particularly well with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” the book reads.

Eugenie, 30, wed husband Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor, United Kingdom. Three days after the wedding, Meghan and Harry publicized their baby news via Kensington Palace’s Instagram page. The Suits alum’s pregnancy with son Archie, 15 months, came nearly five months after her own nuptials to Harry.

In addition to the wedding incident, Finding Freedom also describes Harry’s bond with his cousin. The book says Harry and Eugenie were “the closest of friends.” The British Army vet has also “always confided” in Eugenie about his romantic life and has been able to trust her.

“Out of all the Queen’s grand-children, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections,” the book explains. “Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London.”

Finding Freedom tells the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s side of their rocky dynamic with royal life. Readers are given the inside scoop on various topics including Meghan’s royal training and the duo’s secret engagement.

Though a spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that the book is solely “based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps,” a source said that Harry’s brother Prince William has a different opinion on the matter.

“William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us.

Finding Freedom is now available everywhere books are sold.