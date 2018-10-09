Everything to Know About Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Royal wedding bells are ringing once again! In honor of Princess Eugenie preparing to walk down the aisle, Us Weekly is rounding up everything you need to know about her big day.

Who

Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is set to wed her longtime love Jack Brooksbank. The duo, who have been together for nearly eight years, announced their engagement in January.

When

The nuptials will take place on Friday, October 12. The hour-long service is expected to begin at 11 a.m. local time.

Where

Eugenie and Brooksbank will tie the knot at the same location as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

How to Watch

TLC’s live wedding coverage will begin at 4:25 a.m. on Friday.

The Guest List

Eugenie’s cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, are both expected to attend the nuptials with their spouses, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan, respectively. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip and Prince Charles are also set to attend. Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, will be her maid of honor. William and Kate’s kids, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, are reportedly also in the wedding party, as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

The Dress

The princess has played coy about her bridal look during recent interviews. “I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer,” she said a story published by British Vogue on Monday, October 8. “It is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

Eugenie is also rumored to be wearing the York Tiara on her big day, the same royal accessory her mother wore to marry Andrew in July 1986.

The Cake

London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot confirmed she is designing Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding cake on Sunday, October 7, via Instagram. “With great excitement I am able to announce that I will be making the wedding cake for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. It has been the biggest secret I’ve ever had to keep!!” she captioned a photo of herself decorating a red velvet cake. “I’m thrilled and honoured to have been chosen to create something so special and unique for this wonderful couple xx @princesseugenie @hrhthedukeofyork@theroyalfamily.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!