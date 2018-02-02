Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Announce Wedding Date

Another royal wedding is right around the corner! The official Twitter account for The Duke of York revealed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s nuptials will take place on October 12, 2018.

As previously announced, Eugenie, 27, and Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua in January and made the official announcement on January 22. The daughter of Duchess of York Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson and Prince Andrew will get married at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The princess and Brooksbank have been together for seven years, ever since meeting when Eugenie was at Newcastle University.

Following their engagement, the Duchess of York, 58, expressed her excitement on Twitter. “Total joy!” she tweeted after the news broke. “They float with laughter and love … although a boat helps! I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock.”

Speaking of rocks, 31-year-old Brooksbank proposed with a stunning pink padparadscha sapphire ring, much like the one Prince Andrew gave Fergie. The style and color is very rare.

Keeping the style in the family is a trend when it comes to the royals. Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a ring that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana. Harry and Markle are also set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Their date is set for May 19, 2018, and the ceremony will be televised.

“The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us Weekly in November. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too, and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”

