Princess Eugenie Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace announced the news on Monday, January 22.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” Princess Eugenie’s parents, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, said in a statement. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.”

The statement continued, “The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

The couple has been dating for seven years. They met when Eugenie, now 27, was attending Newcastle University.

“Total joy!” Ferguson tweeted shortly after the news broke. “They float with laughter and love .. although a boat helps!” she added, captioning a pic of the pair on the water. “I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock.”

The future spouses will say “I do” at the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot in May.

The Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, who were married from 1986 to 1996, are also parents of Princess Beatrice, 29.

