Princess Eugenie of York is tying the knot with her longtime beau Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Friday, October 12, and while we are anxiously awaiting to see what designer the bride tapped to create her wedding gown (we’ve got a few ideas on who it could be!), we are equally excited to see which tiara she will wear for the big day — and there is a very good chance Eugenie could honor her mom with her choice.

The odds have it that Princess Eugenie will choose the York Tiara, the same headpiece her mother Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. the Duchess of York) wore to marry Prince Andrew on July 23, 1986. The diamond and platinum design is believed to have been part of a gift set from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to the bride that also included a necklace, bracelet and earrings.

Commissioned from the London-based House of Garrand, the sparkler features leaf-like motifs and scrollwork. While Fergie arrived at Westminster Abbey on her wedding day wearing a crown of fresh flowers atop her ivory embellished Lindka Cierach gown and veil, she changed into the York Tiara soon after.

Ferguson went on to wear the diadem on several occasions, and, although the couple later divorced, the piece remains in her personal collection, which would make it super simple for her youngest daughter Eugenie to borrow.

While we doubt the 28-year-old princess’ wedding dress will be quite as ornate as her mama’s (the design featured a 17-foot train with the letters “A” and “S” embroidered on it, in addition to her 20-foot-long veil), the dazzling tiara is timeless enough to work with any style.

In an interview with British Vogue, the bride-to-be shared that she is working with a U.K.-based designer for the occasion, which serves as a lovely nod to her and her fiancé’s heritage, so wearing her mom’s York Tiara as her something borrowed would be an equally sentimental choice for the royal affair.

